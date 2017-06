NELSONVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Authorities are looking for an inmate who escaped from the SEPTA Correctional Facility Wednesday.

Richard Paul Rush III is 5’6″ tall and 155 pounds. The 24-year-old inmate has blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown T-shirt with blue jeans.

The Nelsonville Police Department says he was charged with a third-degree felony for drug possession.

If you see him, or know where he is, please contact the Nelsonville Police Department at 740-753-1736.