Monongalia County School Officials Discuss Plans For Suncrest Primary

The Suncrest Primary location on Aspen Street used to be full of area elementary students, now, it sits empty.

But not for much longer. The old building will soon be turned into a pre-kindergarten center for children around the age of 4.

"We think it's going to be best suited, based on the number of enrollments we have in the area, if we move into another pre-k center," said Frank Devono, Monongalia County Superintendent.

The old building has been broken into and vandalized on multiple occasions since it's been vacated.

But plans are underway to move a few employees into the building over the summer in hopes to deter potential vandals. And come late August, pre-k students are expected to start school.

"We're looking forward to having children in the neighborhood," said Suncrest resident Carol Pyles. "I think the school is originally meant to be a neighborhood school and for the children there. I think it'll be a great benefit for us."

The school board's plans to use the facility for pre-k students was well received by neighbors. But a previous suggestion to use the building as a youth outreach center was not.

"It certainly was not an asset to the neighborhood," Pyles said. "That other facility was going to bring in other children from different areas. There was no assurance that they would be from our area, and they would be older students."

Many of the Suncrest residents did find value in the youth outreach center, just not in their neighborhood.

"We still need the alternative center there's no doubt about that we think we have another location for that," Devono said. "I think we're able to satisfy both needs based on what the community's looking at, based on what we need as a school system and based on some of the programming needs that we have."

The new pre-k center is projected to hold approximately 20-40 students based on enrollment.