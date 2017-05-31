East Dale Elementary School to Raffle Off Student-Made Quilt

Students at one Marion County school are raffling off the product of their hard work from this year.

Fourth graders at East Dale Elementary School created a quilt with the help of Media Specialist Lisa Medina.

The raffle will be held at the school on Thursday June 1 at 1:30 p.m. and proceeds will go toward maintaining the 'Little Bee Library'. It offers books to students for free to continue reading education throughout the summer.

"I'm really impressed. A lot people said 'you'll never be able to teach fourth graders how to sew' and that's not true. You can teach fourth graders just about anything. They learned to sew by hand and they learned to sew, all of them, on the machine," Medina said.

Anyone interested in buying a ticket for the raffle can stop by the school before 1:30 p.m. on Thursday to purchase one.