Sunday Tours Offered at Wilson School and Round Barn in Mannington

It is often said that things aren't like they used to be.

In West Virginia, that may resonate even more, but the Wilson School Museum and Hamilton Round Barn in Mannington offer an in-depth look at Mannington's rich history.

"It's really impressive. This was quite a booming town and people need to have a little bit of pride of where they live," said Jason Wright, an Americorps Vista with the West Augusta Historical Society.

The Bowers Pottery Plant was once the largest sanitary pottery company in the world, located in Mannington, and oil derricks were scattered across town.

The Wilson School Museum offers an insight into these times of prosperity.

"It's really important to know where you come from. This tells the story of Mannington. You don't really know where you are in the present until you know where you've come from," Wright said.

At the round barn, visitors can see the area's rich history with agriculture and coal mining. The last Saturday of the month, Backroads and BBQ events offer music and food in a unique gathering place.

The Americorps Vista for the West Augusta Historical Society said it is important to appreciate then and now.

"If you can some pride in where you're coming from and know the history then it's not just a town i live in. It's a place that you can actually feel a little bit more affection toward and say okay well we've done this, we can do this again," Wright said.

Soon, new exhibits about the former Mannington High School and the area's war history will also be on display.

"History is not just the great man, the generals, the leaders, it's every day life. Every day people have something important to contribute and this museum tells that story," Wright said.

Tours at the Wilson School Museum are available Tuesday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tours are available at the Hamilton Round Barn on Sundays from 1:30 p.m. To 4:00 p.m.

Tours are free but donations are accepted.