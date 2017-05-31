Highland Clarksburg Hospital Uses Money Raised From Fundraiser Event For Patient Programs

Highland Clarksburg Hospital has many patient programs such as the activity rooms and they said these programs are all made possible through fundraisers like the recent Huggs and Kisses II Gala.

Shannon Putnam, director of marketing, said "The event was fantastic. We had wonderful community support and we sold out 250 seats. Kaufmann Auctions did a fantastic job with the auction. We had a live auction and silent auction. We well-exceeded the funds we were hoping to raise so the patient programming will definitely benefit from our event this year."

The hospital hosted its second annual Huggs and Kisses II Gala to raise funds for art and music rooms that provide therapy for patients. The hospital said donations and events like the gala allow the community to take a look into the types of programs available there. Highland raised 5 times more money at this year's event and said the money all goes to patient programs.

"It's still crucial that we get the incoming funds to help with an additional gymnasium, our music equipment. We have vocational and work programs here and we also have an imagination playground room that we are currently working on that is going to continue to take money," said Brittany Conover, director of activities.

Conover said the imagination playground and music programs allow her to reach her patients who might otherwise not open up.



Conover added, "Well, it gives them an outlet while they are here. Kids love to play. Most of our kids love music. They love the gymnasium, that is the fun part of their day so they really look forward to it and we want to keep good activities coming."

The activity rooms like the music room, the imagination playground and the library are a few places that Highland-Clarksburg Hospital will show off during their open house on June 21.