CKB Receives Antique Plaque

The North Central West Virginia Airport had a piece of history returned to its halls Wednesday afternoon.



The original solid brass antique plaque, from what used to be the Tri County Airport, made its way home.

Private collector James Giuliani found the historic piece at an auction and donated it to the airport.

Historian Richard Duez said the plaque represents the beginning of a long history of the airport, with the state's longest runway.

Duez said, "It only lasted three years, the Tri County Airport between Taylor, Marion and Harrison, and those two fell away and it became Harrison County's problem, or airport. How that thing resurfaced, after all those years in Morgantown, is beyond me."



The Harrison County West Virginia Historical Society also took part in Wednesday's celebration.