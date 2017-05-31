Five Bobcats Named To D2CCA All-Atlantic Softball Team

This afternoon, five members of the West Virginia Wesleyan softball team were named to the D2CCA All-Atlantic Region team. Tori Pogue, senior outfielder, headlines the list, as she was named the D2CCA All-Atlantic Player of the Year, as well as to the All-Atlantic first team. Pogue led the MEC in hitting as she earned a .424 average, including 91 hits, 71 runs scored and 28 stolen bases.

Also selected to the first team was senior Olivia Gore. The Berryville, Virginia native was just shy of the 400 mark as she inked a .398 average with 74 hits, 54 runs in 186 at-bats.

Jessica Rodriguez, Morgan Bruce and Hannah Vet all earned second-team honors. Rodriguez hit .286 and provided three home runs this season. Bruce racked up a team high 12 homeruns, hitting .355 on the season. Vet, the bright spot in the circle, earned the second lowest earned run average in the nation with a 0.94.

Overall, West Virginia Wesleyan finished its season with a third place finish at the College World Series, after securing the Mountain East tournament title and an Atlantic regional title. Head Coach Steve Warner also earned his 1,000 career win.