More Than 40 Employers Attended Job Fair in Harrison County

The West Virginia State Office building in Harrison County hosted an employment and job training fair May 31.

More than 40 employers set up booths to hand out information and take applications from potential employees.

Job seekers had a variety of professions to choose from including the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, the Robert C. Byrd National Aerospace Center and Pet Supplies "Plus."



Community Services Manager Tina Helmick said, "Our goal was to have a wide variety of employers so that we could offer jobs to those who have degrees and those who don't have degrees so it's just a wide variety."



The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce, Workforce West Virginia, the Department of Health and Human Resources and Harrison County Economic Development Corporation sponsored Wednesday's job fair.