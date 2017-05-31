Early Voting Opens in Bridgeport

Early voting started Wednesday in Bridgeport.

Residents of Bridgeport can go to the Municipal Center and vote early for the upcoming election. Early voting is available from Wednesday May 31 until June 10 and all residents need to do is visit the City Clerk's office anytime from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

"I think a lot of people don't realize that when you early vote, you don't have to have a reason to early vote. Anybody who is a registered voter can early vote so hopefully that will help get some people out," said Andrea Kerr, city clerk.

Residents can early vote until June 10 and election day is June 13.