Upshur County to Celebrate National Trails Day

The Upshur County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board is encouraging people to get outside this weekend.

The board is taking part in National Trails Day on Saturday by offering guided walking a biking tours of trails at the Upshur County Recreation Park.

Board members say they want to encourage people to take advantage of the trail system them, and the national event was the perfect opportunity.

"This is a good opportunity at the beginning of the season for people in the community, if they're not familiar with the trail system out here to come out and get a guided tour," said Advisory Board Member Callie Cronin Sams.

The guided tours will begin at 8 a.m. at the pavilion area of the recreation park.