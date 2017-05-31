WVWC Planetarium Pairing Shows With Live Music

The West Virginia Wesleyan College Planetarium is bringing art and science together this weekend.

The planetarium has teamed up with Upshur County duo Key to Adam, who will provide live music to go along with three shows on Saturday and Sunday.

The planetarium hosts shows for the public throughout the summer, and hopes to reach out more in coming months.

Directory Tracey Delaney said the sky is important for people to learn about since it's something the whole planet sees.

"The sky is something that we all share, right? Whether it's a nation we're at war with or a kid in Africa who looks up for the first time and sees his beautiful dark sky, his dark sky is your dark sky," said Delaney.

Seating for the shows is limited, and seats can be reserved by calling (304) 473-8330.