'Tunes at Noon' Kicks off Their Summer Concert Series

'Tunes at Noon' kicked off its lunchtime summer concert series Wednesday in Clarksburg.
John Bolton took the stage this afternoon in front of the Harrison County Courthouse.
The Harrison County Commission sponsors the event.
Commissioners said the event is a way for people to enjoy their lunch hour in downtown Clarksburg during the summer .
Food is provided by the Progressive Women's Association and the United Way.
"We thought it would be good to try to do an activity on the plaza that would give people that work in Clarksburg an opportunity to have some entertainment during their lunch period and also maybe bring people into Clarksburg," said Ron Watson, commission president.
The entertainment is free to the public and the concerts are every Wednesday at noon from now until August 16.
