Mountain CAP Expanding Summer Food Program

Upshur County students will have more ways to find good nutritious meals this summer.

Like its neighbor Lewis County, the Upshur County food program is expanding its reach this year.

The program has added two new distribution sites around the county to help keep kids fed during summer months when they can't get regular meals at school.

Mountain CAP in Upshur County organizes the program, and they said it's a need for many students in Upshur County.

"When they're out of school, they don't have the place where they receive that, so we step in at that time and cover that to meet the guidelines that the school has," said program coordination April Spears.

Contact Mountain CAP for more information and where to find a site this summer. The program begins on June 5.