Blue and Gray Preparation

Historic downtown Philippi will be packed with tourists from all over West Virginia and surrounding states beginning Thursday evening at 7 p.m.

The 28th annual Blue and Gray Reunion will include a full range of events from live bands to parades and a Civil War ball. The Philippi City Police has had the honor of leading the Grand Feature Parade for several years.

“It is always an honor,” said Chief Jeff Walters. “I’ve led it for the last few years, even as Sergeant I led it a few times. It’s an honor, it really is. I get to see the citizens that I serve standing on the sidelines. They are smiling and waving. Makes you feel pretty good.”

A Paul McCartney tribute band is a new feature for the reunion as well as a historic walk and horse and buggy parade.

For a full schedule of events, visit the Blue and Gray Reunion website.