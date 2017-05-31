Project Safe Graduation Provides a Safe Alternative

Project Safe Graduation is a national initiative to keep seniors safe and out of harms way on the last night before they go off into the world. One local community spends the year gearing up for the event.

The Junior Women’s Club of Elkins prepares throughout the year to host a lock-in for graduates. Preparations for the lock-in begins with contacting local businesses and law enforcement and has become a community effort.

The lock-in for Elkins High Students started after a senior student was killed after a night of drinking in 1984. Since then, the community has worked together to give students a safe alternative.

“The community gets behind this party 110 percent. All of this is put on by donations from the community,” said Elkins Junior Women’s Club President Angie Goff. “This actually is kind of an unfortunate thing that happened to create such a positive thing in the outcome.”

“Paint the Town” orange and black gives the community the chance to show support and congratulate the seniors. Activities include a photo booth, arcade games, temporary tattoo booth, caricature drawings, and casino games to keep the students entertained.

Principal Russ Collett was in the first class of seniors who attended the party and is a supporter of the event.

“It was something new, and as a student, we didn’t know what to expect. And they put a lot of time and effort into that, and we had a large participation because it was so new,” said Collett. “We’re a very rural community, and there is not a lot to do here anyway. And it gave us an opportunity to connect with each other and see each other one more time before we left.”

Project Safe Graduation brings graduating students together one final time before they head out into the world.