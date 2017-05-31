Residents Urge Senator Capito Not to Repeal Medicaid

A group of concerned residents rallied in front of Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s Morgantown office on Wednesday.

Mountaineers for Progress and Organizing for Action gathered with signs as a way to urge Senator Capito not to vote for a healthcare bill that would include cuts to Medicaid.

Members of Mountaineers for Progress say they met with Senator Capito in April, but are still hoping for a town-hall style meeting with her.

“It is truly appalling that in the wealthiest country on Earth, healthcare is still considered a privilege not a right,” said Rebecca Johnson who attended the protest. “Healthcare is a right for all Americans. She absolutely must not vote to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.”

We reached out to Senator Capito’s office for a response to Wednesday’s rally and haven’t heard back.