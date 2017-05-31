Single Vehicle Crash Leaves More Than 1,100 Randolph County Residents Without Electricity

More than 1,100 people are without power after a single-vehicle crash in Randolph County.



Randolph County 911 dispatchers said, the call came in just before 8 a.m. Wednesday morning.



Elkins Fire Chief Tom Meader said one car drove into a power pole on Route 250 in Beverly near Armstrong Flooring.

One person was taken to Davis Medical Center. The severity of their injuries are unknown at this time.

Randolph County Sheriff's Department, West Virginia State Police, Randolph County EMS, Beverly Volunteer Fire Department, and Elkins Fire Department all responded to the vehicle accident.



Mon Power said electricity will not be restored until late afternoon.



570 residents in Beverly, 300 residents in Valley Bend and 200 residents in Dailey are currently without electricity due to the accident.