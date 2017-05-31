Monongalia County Commission Unveils New Meeting Space, Donates to Park Restoration

Monongalia County Commission used its newly built meeting room for the first time on Wednesday morning.

The project was started in December of last year inside what was then an empty space inside the Courthouse. The larger space allows more people to comfortably attend meetings. The new room also allows better technology and has a separate room for more private executive sessions.

Work was overseen by Monongalia County Commission Director of Facilities Bobby Doyle.

One of Commission’s first acts in the new space was the presentation of nearly $17,000 in contributions to Scotts Run Park for restoration.

“It’s probably one of the most historical places that surround here in West Virginia,” said Scotts Run Park Board Member Al Anderson.

Money was contributed by the following organizations; $2,500 from the Monongalia County 4-H Leaders Association, $5,000 from the BB&T Weldon Family Foundation, $5,000 from the Lynch Foundation, $4,472.58 from County Commission with more funds available when the new fiscal year begins on July 1.

Scotts Run Park is working to make the space usable, but first they must fix a broken pipe that has created a 20-foot deep hole filled with water. Once the pipe is removed, members of the Park Board say they can begin other work.

“We used to have an awful lot of young kids that came over to the park and everyone used the park,” Anderson said. “We had football teams they would come and practice. Softball teams would come and practice. Everyone would come and have picnics there so it was used all the time not only for Scotts Run.”

The Scotts Run and Osage area were once largely populated by coal miners and their families. The Park Board would also like to create a memorial to 56 men who lost their lives in an explosion on May 12, 1942 at the Christopher No. 3 mine.

“At one time Osage had all the miners there,” said Anderson. “Much money came out of Osage to help with the University, help with the hospital, and I think that just getting these checks today is kind of a help to bring Osage back and not lose Osage.”

Scotts Run Historian Louis Birurakis and Scotts Run Park President Patty Thomas were also at the meeting to accept the contributions.

Birurakis said another reason to maintain the history of the area is because it has connections to Arthurdale in Preston County and even received a visit from Eleanor Roosevelt.

“What she saw at Scotts Run, eventually Arthurdale was born,” he explained. “So I say Mrs. Roosevelt is the mother and Scotts Run is the father of Arthurdale. It’s going great and hopefully Scotts Run will be doing great again also.”