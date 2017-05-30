Eyes on the Prize: Bridgeport Seeks Record Fourth-Straight State Baseball Title

May is winding down, and in Bridgeport, that means two things: summer is almost here, and the Indians are playing for another state baseball title.

"There's no better feeling, to be on that big stage in front of all the people at a great park like Power Park is -- there's no better feeling," said head coach Robert Shields, who leads the Indians back to the state capital for the sixth year in a row.

Bridgeport won its third-straight state title last year, securing the Indians place as one of the top programs in the 77-year history of the state tournament. This year, the Tribe has a shot at something unprecedented

Bridgeport is one of just four teams to win state titles in three consecutive seasons. Van and Jefferson each won three-straight from 1991-93 in Class A and Class AAA respectively. Before that, Huntington East won three-straight from 1980-82.

None of those teams made it back to the state championship to play for a fourth-straight title.

If Bridgeport wins just one game in Charleston, it'll be historic, but as always, the Tribe has sights set on the grand prize.

"Our goal is to get a fourth-straight state title back to Bridgeport," said senior shortstop J.T. Harris. "A lot of people doubted us going into the beginning of the season, and we just want to show people that we deserve to be on that field."

Added senior catcher Drew Hefner: "Everyone's energy is real high right now. We have a chance to make history, so everyone is excited to get back to Charleston and see what we can do with it."

Strong defense has fueled the Indians this season. They've allowed just two-runs-per-game through five postseason contests.

As Shields says, they'll need to be perfect, like they always are, in Charleston.

"We've got to be on top of everything that we do," said Shields. "We've got to have a picture-perfect game, both games."