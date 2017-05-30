City of Shinnston Issue Resolution of Appreciation After Water Main Crisis

The City Council of Shinnston discussed waterline updates as well as gave appreciation to those who helped during the water main break.

The water main break caused more than 3,000 customers the go with little to no water causing the city to declare a state of emergency.

“Right now we’re looking to get the water line project as part of the crisis we had last month, to replace it. And we need to get 80% of the right-of-ways so we can put the project out to bid. Right now we’re probably at 72 or 73%,” said Shinnston Mayor, Sammy DeMarco.

DeMarco also said the city needs one more person to give access to their property to allow the waterline project to move forward.

The city said if the person does not give access they will take legal action with a condemnation process to be able to finish the project.