Doddridge County Community Foundation Celebrates 17 Years

Attending college is a dream for many students but it takes a lot of money to get there.

The Doddridge County Community Foundation helps make those dreams realities by providing college funds.

The foundation also helps fund other area organizations such as the Doddridge Library and the 4-H Program.

Tuesday evening they celebrated 17 years of giving back.

Rick Oyler, foundation board member, said without the foundation many community members and organizations would go without the funding they need.

"An organization like this if it was not available for the folks who need services and who need additional support then there wouldn't be any," Oyler said.

Clara Santucci, former scholarship fund recipient and current professional marathon runner, said the foundation helped her pursue her dreams.

"It's huge. They provide the gateway to a lot of people's dreams they need the funding to go to colleges and to continue on in their future endeavors," said Santucci.

To learn more about the Doddridge County Community Foundation visit their website, here.