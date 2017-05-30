Nature Odyssey Camp Returning to Stonewall Resort

A local resort will be bringing back its annual science camp this summer.

For the fourth year, the Stonewall Foundation will host its Nature Odyssey Camp at Stonewall Resort.

The annual event provides a way for kids to learn more about science and the world around them, while still enjoying the outdoors.

Organizers said they try to find a different set of topics that the kids can connect to each year.

"We come up with different ideas that we think might be interesting to students. Julie and I have taught science our entire careers, so we have a good grasp on what the kids enjoy," said Barb Tucker, one of the teachers who leads the camp each year.

Contact Stonewall Resort at (304) 269-7400 for more information or to pre-register.