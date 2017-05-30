Weston to Expand 4th of July Celebration

Weston will be gearing up for a bigger than usual 4th of July celebration.

Thanks to donations from businesses and individuals in the community, the Weston Fire Department's annual 4th of July fireworks will continue this year.

This year, the department has teamed up with the city's Fairs and Festivals board to make the event bigger than it was in the past few years, and return the event to the scale it used to have.

"So it was a little different then, so we sort of wanted to renew that community spirit by helping them come up with some extra special stuff this year," said Mayor Julia Spelsberg.

This year's fair will include a spotted dog contest and cornhole tournament leading up to the fireworks at 10:15 p.m.