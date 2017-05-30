Preparations Underway for Weston's Amazing Week

The city of Weston is getting ready for its biggest celebration of the year.

The city's Fairs and Festivals Committee is already planning for this year's Weston Amazing Week.

The annual festival highlights the city with many different events throughout the week.

Organizers said it's a good chance for the city to open itself up to kids and adults like.

"We will have the street fair on downtown Main Street again this year, and that's a lot of fun. Kids can run up and down the street and do other stuff and be safe, and I think it's just a fun way to get out and be with your friends and meet the people," said committee member Fay Bell.

Weston's Amazing Week kicks off its first events on June 17.