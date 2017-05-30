UPDATE: Buckhannon Woman Sentenced for Obstruction in Murder Case

UPDATE (8/29/17 3:13 P.M.):

A Florida Judge has sentenced a Buckhannon woman for hindering a federal kidnapping and murder investigation.

Belenda Sandy, 57, has been sentenced to seven years and three months in federal prison for obstruction of justice. Sandy pleaded guilty on May 26, 2017.

Sandy was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Roy Dalton, Jr. on Tuesday, August 29.

ORIGINAL (5/30/17 6:06 p.m.):



A Buckhannon woman appeared in federal court Tuesday for hindering a federal kidnapping and murder investigation.

Belenda Sandy, 56, pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction of justice, for which she faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Sandy allegedly helped Jarvis Madison evade law enforcement and aided him in his travel to Florida to kill a woman. She is accused of making false statements and omitting material information, officials said.

The investigation began on November 27, 2016, after the victim went missing in Ormond Beach, Florida. She had recently relocated to Florida from Indiana to avoid Madison, who was her estranged husband, officials said.

Madison was also in an intimate relationship with Sandy, officials said. In the days leading up to the victim's disappearance, Madison stayed with Sandy at her Buckhannon residence, where she provided him with food, money, and new tires for his vehicle.

Madison left Sandy's residence and drove to Florida, where he located the victim while she was jogging on Ormond Beach. Phone records indicate that Madison had a 23-minute phone conversation with Sandy just before the victim disappeared, officials said.

On November 28, 2016, an investigator contacted Sandy by phone and interviewed her to attempt to locate Madison. Sandy told the investigator that she had not had any recent contact with Madison, which was false and misleading, officials said. Even after the investigator told Sandy that the victim had likely been abducted by Madison, she continued to claim she had not seen Madison in a long time.

Following the interview, Sandy met Madison at a 7-Eleven gas station near her Buckhannon residence and told him that law enforcement was looking for him in connection to the victim's disappearance. After Madison learned law enforcement was looking for him, he left West Virginia and drove to Tennessee, where he buried the victim's body, officials said.

Madison, then, drove to Kentucky, where law enforcement arrested him on December 2, 2016. On the same day, Federal Bureau of Investigation agents recovered the victim's body in Tennessee and determined that Madison had shot and killed her sometime after her disappearance on November 27, 2016.

Sandy's misleading conduct towards the investigator ultimately delayed Madison's arrest on federal kidnapping charges and delayed recovery of the victim's body, officials said.

Sandy is charged with obstruction of justice, and Madison is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, interstate domestic violence, and interstate stalking. A trial date for Madison is currently set for the March 2018 term.

A sentencing date has not been set for Sandy.

The case was investigated by the FBI with assistance from the Volusia County Sheriff's Office, the United States Marshals Service, and the Indiana State Police.