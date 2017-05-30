Local Agencies Team Up to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

WBOY has taken an inside look at domestic violence in the area and what services are available to victims.

Now WBOY find out how social service agencies work with law enforcement to better serve victims of domestic violence.



"Let's all work together to get the job done," said HOPE Inc. SART Coordinator Adrianne Nichols.



Once a month, this conference room in the Harrison county courthouse is full representatives from local law enforcement, prosecutor's office, non-profits and the medical community.



"Get together and talk about every facet of sexual assault and stalking that we can in hopes that creating a multidisciplinary approach will raise the arrest and prosecution rate," said Nichols.

The two groups that meet are called SART, sexual assault response team, and STOP, services, training, officers, and prosecution.



"Understand each others roles," said Nichols. "Sometimes I can get frustrated with law enforcement and sometimes they can get frustrated with me. But we need to be at the same table."

The day WBOY stopped by, the group heard from the Harrison County prosecutor's office and watched a video from a domestic abuse survivor



"Statistically we know victims who feel most supported in the system by having all of the professions working together, law enforcement, advocates, hospitals, prosecutors those are the victims that stick with the criminal justice process." said Nichols.

It's also a chance for the group to share concerns and learn about new state laws that may have passed within the legislative session.



"Together we can make a difference where as separately the right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing and sometimes it can confuse the system and bog the system," said Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny. "But we can network and do our jobs better when it comes to keeping people safe."