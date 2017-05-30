Ritchie County Bakery Holds Fundraiser for Missing Children Prevention

A Ritchie County business is holding a fundraiser to help prevent child abduction and sexual exploitation.



The co-owner of Ann's Courthouse Cafe and Bakery, Christopher Opitz, said his sister, Mary Opitz, disappeared in 1981 at the age of 17. This has made the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children a cause close to his and his wife, co-owner Ann Opitz.

The sale of their 'hope' donuts will go toward the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, providing resources for finding those who are missing as well as resources for their families. This can include flier distribution, honoring the memory of missing children and raising awareness of the need for child safety education.



"I just don't give up hope, that's all, until you have closure. I feel she's still out there somewhere. I just don't know where," said Nancy Hoffman, Opitz's mother.

"We just hope tomorrow we hear something," Christopher Opitz added.



A 100-mile bike ride fundraiser called The Ride for Missing Children will be held this weekend, too, from New York to Washington D.C., which also benefits NCMEC. To find out more information or to donate, click here.