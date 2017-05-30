Employment and Job Training Fair in Clarksburg

The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with WorkForce West Virginia and WV Department of Health & Human Resources for an Employment and Job Training Fair.
The event will take place May 31 from noon to 4 p.m. and will include a resume writing and strategies seminar. Nearly 50 businesses from around the state will be at the event with employment information for participants.
Admission is free to the public.
