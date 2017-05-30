Morgantown Post Office to Hold Passport Fair

The United States Postal Service is helping travelers prepare for overseas trips.

The Post Office on High Street in Morgantown is holding a Passport Fair on Wednesday to help with applications, renewals and passport photos.

Extra staff will be on hand to keep lines moving quickly, but they ask that you to have all forms filled out correctly and proper documentation so they don’t have to turn you away.

“We hate to turn them down because then they have to come back and stand in line again,” said Debby Gilbert, a Supervisor at the location. “Just be prepared when you come to the window.”

Gilbert says all applications require proof of citizenship, proof of identity and should be completed several months prior to travel time because it takes at least five to six weeks to process.

Children under 16 years of age must have both parents present for the process.

The Post Office offers passport photos, and will take as many as necessary until it is correct.

Gilbert says they are holding the passport fair now because it’s an ideal time for passport applications.

“The premium season’s kinda over where a lot of people have already gotten their passports,” she explained. “They’ve already made their vacation plans, so now it’s a little bit slower. The lines are a little bit shorter.”

The Passport Fair will take place from 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at 40 High Street, Suite 101 in Morgantown.

Regular hours of operation for passports are Monday though Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

More passport information can be found at travel.state.gov.