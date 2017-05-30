Fire Damages House in Grafton, Several Animals Saved

Fire damaged a house in Grafton on Tuesday.

The fire broke out at approximately 2:15 p.m. at a home on Apollo Avenue, according to 911 officials.

No one was home at the time of the fire, but several animals were rescued from the blaze, according to the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department.

The home received "very extensive damage," according to fire officials.

There is no word at this time on the fire's cause.

The Flemington and Fellowsville Volunteer Fire Departments, along with the Bridgeport Fire Department, aided the Grafton Volunteer Fire Department on scene.