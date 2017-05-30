Friends of Deckers Creek Receives Grant from Dominion Foundation

The Dominion Foundation has awarded grants to several West Virginia organizations that support environmental education and stewardship.

Friends of Deckers Creek received $20,000 on Tuesday to help with the Citizen Scientist program, which trains volunteers to sample water quality. The group will be holding workshops throughout the summer and provide equipment.

The samples are used to calculate trends in the watershed throughout the year.

“With our Citizen Scientists sampling on a monthly basis at multiple points throughout the water shed it helps us triple the number of our clean creek program sites,” said Holly Purpura, Executive Director of Friends of Deckers Creek. “It’ll help us find potential pollutants as they start or as they’re happening or as they’re happening, providing an early monitoring system.

Seven other West Virginia groups received grants including; Pleasant Hill Elementary School in Grantsville, Mountaineer Council Boy Scouts in Fairmont, Normantown Christian School, Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, West Virginia Conservation Districts, Friends of Blackwater in Thomas an Blennerhassett Trout Unlimited in Vienna.

These are part of 107 organizations in 10 states that shared $1.2 million in grant funding.

“Dominion has a long history of being a great environmental steward in the communities that we have facilities or in which we serve, so we want to continue that tradition,” said Christine Mitchell, External Affairs Representative with Dominion Energy. “We’re very happy to give out this money to the friends of Deckers Creek to improve this natural space.”

Friends of Deckers Creek is actively recruiting volunteers for its Citizen Scientist program. For more information you can contact info@deckerscreek.org or visit deckerscreek.org.