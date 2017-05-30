West Virginia Police Officer Dies in Accident During Pursuit

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (AP) - Officials say a police officer in West Virginia has died and three other officers were injured in an accident during a pursuit.



Media outlets report Bluefield Police Chief Dennis Dillow said at a news conference that the accident occurred early Tuesday in Bluefield.



The name of the Bluefield officer who died and details of the pursuit weren't immediately released. The front end of a Bluefield police cruiser was heavily damaged.



Dillow says two city officers and a state trooper were treated at a hospital and released.



Dillow says state police are investigating. A state police spokesman said Tuesday he had no immediate information.



City Manager Dane Rideout said the community of about 10,000 people along the Virginia border is devastated by the officer's death.

