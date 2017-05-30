"Night of Dreams" to Benefit Children With Life-Threatening Illnesses

A local non-profit needs your help making dreams come true for children.

Holy Pursuit’s Dream Foundation was established in December to provide free hunting and fishing excursions for children who have or have-had a life-threatening illness.

“It’s a very emotional experience,” said Holy Pursuit’s Dream Foundation Founder Kevin Turner. “Until you go through it you just can’t understand what it’s like. These kids have spent the majority of their life in a hospital room. They may love to hunt and fish but with everything they go though they’re not able to do that.”

A “Night of Dreams” fundraiser will be held on Saturday, June 3 at 5:00-7:30 p.m. at Chestnut Mountain Ranch. The Ranch is located at 244 Ponderosa Ponds Road in Morgantown.

The evening will feature music, famous BBQ from Pastor Kevin of Kingdom Evangelical Methodist Church in Westover, a live auction, silent auction, raffle, fishing and more.

“Every dollar we raise will go to a child’s adventure,” Turner said.

Holy Pursuit’s Dream Foundation finds children who would enjoy and deserve these trips though WVU Medicine Children’s. Earlier this year they were able to take their first trip with a young boy named Jordan Beland.

“We had a phenomenal time. Jordan was an exceptional candidate,” said Turner. “He’s a cancer survivor in remission. He’s had three open heart surgeries and will soon be on a heart transplant list. These are the types of kids that we’re taken.”

Beland and his family spent three days in Illinois hunting turkey and fishing.

“We just feel blessed by these kids that’s all I can say,” Turner said of the experience. “It’s a blessing that has been bestowed on us and we feel so passionate about doing it.”

Tickets are available for $50 and donations are accepted and appreciated even if you cannot attend the event. To purchase tickets contact Kevin Turner at 217-248-4646.