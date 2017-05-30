Bridgeport's Hefner Named Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year

As the Indians prepare for their sixth straight appearance at the state baseball tournament, one of their senior leaders received a major statewide honor.

Bridgeport catcher Drew Hefner is the 2017 Gatorade West Virginia Player of the Year. The senior is hitting .455 this year, recording four homers and 42 RBI.

Hefner plans to continue his playing career next season at the University of Charleston.

Hefner is the first Indian to win this award, which recognizes high school athletes for their outstanding achievements both on the field and in the classroom.

Bridgeport plays James Monroe Friday in the Class AA state semifinals.