Summer Pool Safety Tips

Summertime is just around the corner and that means kids will flock to area pools.

Parents, before you send your kids to the pool here are some tips to keep in mind.

Use sunscreen. Make sure your kids are protecting their skin with a water-resistant sunscreen. The American Academy of Dermatology suggests an SPF of at least 30 or higher and make sure to re-apply every 2 hours.

This next tip may seem obvious but Bridgeport Parks and Recreations Deputy Director, Joe Shuttleworth, said it's often overlooked.

"To get their children in swim lessons because most of the accidents that happen with drownings or with people that can't swim, so I think it's important that at a young age people learn how to swim," he said.

And for kids that can't swim, all life vests are not created equal.

"Life vests, things of that nature to keep the kids safe," Shuttleworth said. "The little blow up arm floaties are not US Coast Guard approved so those are not adequate life-saving devices."

Also make sure your kids are staying hydrated with lots of water throughout the day. Sending snacks is also a good idea but not all pools allow outside food, so check the rules before you go.

One more tip, adult supervision is imperative at the pool especially for the younger kids. So before you send them make sure you have a trusted adult watching over them.