Field Set for Baseball State Tournament

By Nick Farrell, Sports Director
CLARKSBURG -

Action at the state baseball tournament begins Thursday at Appalachian Power Park, and three local teams will be there to compete. The pairings for the tournament are as follows:

Class A

No. 1 Ravenswood (22-9) vs. No. 4 Tygarts Valley (19-8) - 4:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 2 Wheeling Central (27-6) vs. No. 3 Charleston Catholic (26-7) - 50 minutes after the conclusion of Ravenswood vs. Tygarts Valley

Class AA 

No. 1 Bridgeport (27-6) vs. No. 4 James Monroe (17-12)

No. 2 Wayne (30-3) vs. No. 3 Weir (18-10)

Class AAA

No. 1 Hurricane (29-7) vs. No. 4 Morgantown (21-8) - 10 a.m. Friday

No. 2 St. Albans (30-9) vs. No. 3 Washington (24-5) - 50 minutes after the conclusion of Hurricane vs. Morgantown

