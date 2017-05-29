Field Set for Baseball State Tournament

Action at the state baseball tournament begins Thursday at Appalachian Power Park, and three local teams will be there to compete. The pairings for the tournament are as follows:

Class A

No. 1 Ravenswood (22-9) vs. No. 4 Tygarts Valley (19-8) - 4:30 p.m. Thursday

No. 2 Wheeling Central (27-6) vs. No. 3 Charleston Catholic (26-7) - 50 minutes after the conclusion of Ravenswood vs. Tygarts Valley

Class AA

No. 1 Bridgeport (27-6) vs. No. 4 James Monroe (17-12)

No. 2 Wayne (30-3) vs. No. 3 Weir (18-10)

Class AAA

No. 1 Hurricane (29-7) vs. No. 4 Morgantown (21-8) - 10 a.m. Friday

No. 2 St. Albans (30-9) vs. No. 3 Washington (24-5) - 50 minutes after the conclusion of Hurricane vs. Morgantown