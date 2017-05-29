150th Memorial Day Observance at Grafton National Ceremony

Monday marked the 150th observance of Memorial Day at the Grafton National Cemetery.



It's the longest consecutive observance in the nation.

The Grafton High School Band was on hand to provide music for the service.

The master of ceremonies said the event has deep roots in the community.

Master of Cemeteries John Whitescarver said, "Well it has been such a tradition and many of us has had relatives who have been in service, been in service ourselves and its just a patriotic tradition that is embedded in the people of this county."



At the conclusion of the ceremony, each branch of the service presented a wreath at the tomb of the unknown soldier.