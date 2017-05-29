Grafton's 150th Memorial Day Parade

This year marked the 150th Grafton Memorial Day Parade.

The parade route was a little more than 2 miles long through downtown Grafton, and ended at the national cemetery.

More than 200 units marched in Monday's parade which lasted longer than 2 1/2 hours.

Bands, public servants, veterans groups and other organizations were in the lineup.

"We see the kids, we see the families and most importantly, we see the veterans. We see the current service people. We see from World War II and up to date and we're proud to support the Grafton Memorial Parade," said Rick Reese, Grafton Rotary Club.



The streets of Grafton were packed with spectators for Monday's parade.