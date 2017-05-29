Celebrating Volunteers: Caleb Jenkins

This Memorial Day WBOY takes time to reflect on the men and women who have died while serving our country.

May's Celebrating Volunteer is Caleb Jenkins. Jenkins spends his free time teaching veterans how to fly fish.



"So what we're going to do is a whip finish," said Project Healing Waters Volunteer Caleb Jenkins. "It's like doing a bunch of those, half inches."



After graduating from WVU, Jenkins moved to Clarksburg. He was looking for a way to connect with people.



"West Virginia Angler," said Jenkins. "It's a local community where people get on there and talk fishing and stuff like that."

The forum introduced Caleb to Project Healing Waters.



"We teach veterans how to fly tie and fly fish as a way for rehabilitation for them," said Jenkins. "Some guys just come here to hang out with other veterans, and it gives them something to do and get out of the house. And other guys use it as a method to cope."



For the past two and a half years, when Caleb was not working, you could find him at the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center, teaching the ins and outs of trout fishing.



"[I] Thoroughly enjoy this," said Jenkins. "It's fun for me to come out here. These guys are a blast. Um, luckily I've come in when the group was really social. We've had a couple new guys come in that have been a little shy at first, but then they slowly and gradually build, so it's kind of great to see people start from closed off and become full, open books and having a great time."



The group travels around the state to fish. Caleb said on average, 15 to 20 veterans participate from the Vietnam War through those who have served in Afghanistan.



"Volunteering just helps those who may not have had the opportunity, and luxuries we've had," said Jenkins. "Luckily for myself I've been pretty well blessed with the things that I have been able to do and now I can with the knowledge I've received I can pass that along to other people and help them go have fun."



Project Healing Waters is a way for Caleb to give back, and also learn from veterans who have served our country.



"Always be respectful no matter who you are talking to," said Jenkins. "I was raised that way regardless but it definitely kicks in. And you can always learn what people's limits are. Some things you can joke with certain people but these guys are pretty open and pretty ornery. So we can get a little rowdy."