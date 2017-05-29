Blacksville Community Renames Bridges for Fallen Servicemen

“He was taken from us far too soon.”

Taken too soon, but not forgotten, Army Specialist John Randy Tennant and Marine Sergeant David Paul McCord will now forever be remembered with bridges bearing their names in Blacksville and Pentress.

“It’s a tremendous honor for our family,” said Todd Moore, nephew of John Randy Tennant. “It’s sad that it’s been 50 years and most of the immediate family has passed. I’m sure they’re in heaven smiling down on it today.”

“It means a lot,” said Betty Sanders, sister of David Paul McCord. “I mean after all these years it was kind of a shock when they called and told me they was gonna dedicate a bridge.”

The community came together for the ceremony, honoring those two men who lost their lives fighting in Vietnam, and recognizing all those who have bravely served.

“For this many people to show up and come out and to join in and to recognize, it’s a true testament to what they think of these two young men that gave their lives,” said Delegate Joe Statler, who helped with the re-naming of the two bridges.

Four Advanced Placement U.S. Government students at Clay-Battelle High School and their teacher also led the way with their research about the two servicemen.

“So many things just go overlooked in this community, but they need recognized,” said Morgan Darling, who just graduated from Clay-Battelle High School. “It was just very deserving and needed that a group of students recognize former students who gave their lives in service of our country.”

The students used Army and Marine Corps records to conduct their research. Since both men were alumni of CBHS, they also consulted their guidance counselor to find school records.

“I’m just so proud of them for being involved in such a worthy project,” said Carmen Starkey, who teaches the class at Clay-Battelle. “For their first hand experience with the legislative process and also just such a deserving community event that we could be a part of.”

Family members said Monday was both a proud and sad day, but took time to reminisce about their loved ones with members of the community.

“I was a young boy. I was only a young boy when John Randy was killed in service, but I’ve heard nothing but good things about him,” Moore said about his uncle.

“He was a good serviceman,” Sanders said of her brother.

As the road re-opened and cars continue to cross the bridge, the families hope the community remembers the sacrifice behind those names.

“That these young men were like the rest of us,” Delegate Statler said. “Had it been different circumstances and they lived, maybe they’d be here today. I just hope they take a couple of seconds and read those signs and know that they’d given their all.”