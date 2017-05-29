Stonewall Resort Celebrates 15th Anniversary of Golf Course Opening

Stonewall Resort celebrated the 15th Anniversary Golf Scramble at Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course.

The event was a great way to end the Memorial Day weekend. Participants played a par four and following the 18 hole course were given prizes and celebrated the courses anniversary with cake.

Golf Director Randy Hernly said the anniversary takes place tomorrow but was happy to have players enjoy the course to close out Memorial Day weekend.

“It will be 15 years ago tomorrow. It was May 30, 2002, that Mr. Palmer was here for the grand opening of the course,” said Hernly. “He did a clinic and played the course, and we are just kind of remembering that and celebrating that. We actually open the course for play on June 1, but we thought this Memorial Day weekend would just be a good way to end up the weekend.”

Players tried to re-create Arnold Palmer's putt on the course. Mr. Palmer was there opening day to teach a clinic and play the course.