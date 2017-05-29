Stonewall Resort Observes Memorial Day

Memorial Day weekend activities at Stonewall Resort work to offer fun for the whole family, but it is also a time to remember heroes who fought and died while serving our country.

On Monday at Adler Patio, guests and representatives of Stonewall Resort honor fallen military members who fought with their lives for our country.

The Memorial Day observation began in 2011 and has since grown in participation.

“This started off as a relatively small event in 2011 with the Lewis County Honor Guard and several other veterans’ organizations, and it was just a collaboration,” said Operations Director John Lappie. “We all wanted to do this for our community. We all wanted to do this for our fallen heroes. We owe everything to our soldiers.”

The Lewis County Honor Guard has been involved with the ceremony for several years. It presented the colors and shot a 21 gun salute in tribute to fallen veterans. William Cayton, the commander of the guard, says he feels pride when honoring his country.

“It shows respect, honor, and dignity for fallen veterans that have fallen in the past, even for the future, and for the present veterans too,” said Cayton. “We have come up here several years now of doing this to honor the veterans.”

Lappie led the Pledge of Alliance and prayer to honor our fallen heroes and to recognize the service of veterans and current armed forces members. He said it's also a reminder that we owe our freedoms to them.