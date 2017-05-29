Hundreds of Gym Goers Take on "The Murph"

BENWOOD, WV (WTRF) - 150 people at a Marshall County gym were put to the test Monday morning, training like a Navy Seal.

"The Murph" crossfit workout is based on the training of Navy SEAL Michael Murphy, famous for his heroic acts depicted in the movie Lone Survivor.

It's a one mile run, followed by 100 pull ups, 200 push ups, 300 air squats and another one mile run, all while wearing a 20 pound vest.

It's a Memorial Day tradition at RJF Crossfit at the Ryan Ferns Health Plex, and across the country.

"Like I said that different mindset you put into it today you kind of keep them in mind in order to push through it and it's just a good tradition I think to have on this day," said Ferns.

The "Murph" tradition has grown a lot at the Health Plex.

Last year, there were only around 40 participants.

Participants said even though the workout is intense, this is one of their favorite ways to honor the men and women who have lost their lives.