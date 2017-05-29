Blacksville Gathers for Memorial Day Parade

The Blacksville community lined the streets this morning for the annual Memorial Day Parade.

Leading the parade and groups down the streets was the American flag, followed by the Clay-Battelle Middle/ High School Band.

The band is traveling to Washington D.C. next week to represent West Virginia in a concert at the World War II Memorial, commemorating the 73rd anniversary of D-Day.

12 News spoke to the band’s director who said both she and the students are very excited. We’ll see and hear more from them when they return from the trip.

Crowds at the Memorial Day parade also enjoyed fire engines from surrounding towns, tractors, horseback riders and the county’s fair and festival pageant queens.