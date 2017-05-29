Doddridge County Memorial Service Held at Courthouse

The annual Doddridge County Memorial Day Service was held Monday on the courthouse lawn.

This was put on by the VFW and American Legion.

As part of the ceremony, they laid a wreath on the mock grave to honor comrades who have died in the service.

A new monument in front of the courthouse was revealed. The monument lists all of the names of Doddridge County war heroes who were killed in the line of duty.

The monument was made possible through several donations throughout the years.

"Every One of these people that you see here in uniform have at least, at the very least, put their selves in danger to protect the United States of America and our flag," said Rex Zickefoose, vice commander of Legion Post.

Following the ceremony, a special meal for veterans to gather with one another was held at the VFW.