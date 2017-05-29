Triple S Harley Davidson Holds Memorial Day Military Appreciation Cookout

Monday afternoon Triple S Harley Davidson held their Memorial Day Military Appreciation Cookout.
This is held to honor veterans who have served and gave the ultimate sacrifice.
They offered grilled hot dogs with a $5 donation and proceeds going to benefit the PFC Andrew Martin "Bo" Harper Endowment Fund.
"There's a large veteran community within the biking community and we try to take the opportunities that we can to offer a good time for them and get people together and just celebrate, hang out. Something like this is really good for the community. It gives them an opportunity to come and meet each other, talk, have fun," said Jessica Lee, Marketing Manager.
Students from PopShop, which is a non profit Music Academy, performed at the event.
