Trout, Troubles, and Transformation Event Encourages Recovery

A man in Philippi is making his passion for helping others with life's struggles a reality with an upcoming program.

This program will help individuals and loved ones take the next right step in the recovery process.

"A lot of times they learn how to say no to something. The drug, or the alcohol, or whatever, but they don't learn how to say yes to living. We want to teach these people how to live, not just say no," said Mike Holliday, owner of the Holliday farm.

Holliday is an active member of Celebrate Recovery and held an informal event on Sunday to help make connections and promote an upcoming program called the "Next Right Step" which will be held on his farm right outside of Philippi.

Holliday says that he is grateful to be celebrating recovery and victory over drugs and alcohol.

"I had no clue that 13 years later, I would be led to do a recovery ranch," said Holliday.

This program will help individuals and loved ones take the next right step to recover and transform from hang ups, hurts, and struggles including addiction, anxiety, and depression.

"We want to assure them that you can still have a fun life. There is still a lot of fellowship, a lot of, excitement and festivities that can be had even when you are in recovery," said Lou Ortenzio, with Celebrate Recovery.

Holliday partnered with two graduated BSN students from Alderson Broaddus University who have the same vision.

"The Resources are limited, which I think everybody knows in these communities that the problem is bigger than, bigger than what services we have available. So, that's what began all of this and now it's becoming a reality here with Mike," said Caraline Baxa, ABU graduate.

The event over the Memorial Day weekend was called "Trout, Troubles, and Transformation". Everyone that attended were able to trout fish which is an activity that will be a part of future retreats at the farm.

"He wants to give back to the community and to help people. He really does. He needs more people in the community to help him also, so that's the purpose of today's event, is to get the feedback from the community of what they would like to see this ranch become, what they can gain from it, and what they can contribute to it, to help and make it a success," said Sare Defett, ABU graduate.