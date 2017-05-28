Boil Water Advisory Issued for Wallace

The Shortline Public Service District in Wallace has issued a boil water advisory for customers until further notice.
The advisory is due to a water main break.
Customers are asked to call the Shortline PSD Office at 304-796-4667 for updates on whether the main break has been repaired.
