1 Person Dead After Motorcycle Accident in Fairmont

One person is dead after a motorcycle accident in Fairmont.

The accident occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Trolley Street, according to Marion County 911 dispatchers. A landing zone for emergency aeromedical services was requested, but later canceled, dispatchers said. No other cars were involved.

Fairmont Police, Fairmont Fire Department and the Marion County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. The Fairmont Police Department is investigating.

There is no word on what caused the accident at this time. The victim's name has not yet been released.

