Crews Respond to Fire in West Union

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in West Union just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening, after reports of heavy smoke and flames showing.

Doddridge County 911 Dispatchers said the structure was located on Beech Street, but could not confirm whether that structure was a home.

There is no word at this time on what caused the fire.

West Union Volunteer Fire Department, Smithburg Volunteer Fire Department, Greenwood Volunteer Fire Department and Doddridge County Ambulance Authority responded to the scene. West Union VFD is investigating.